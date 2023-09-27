The Patuxent Partnership: What is going on at Naval District Washington and what it means for Pax River,’ by RADM Nancy Lacore

The Patuxent Partnership invites members and colleagues to an update to the local community: ‘What is going on at Naval District Washington & what it means for Pax River,’ by RADM Nancy Lacore, Commandant, Naval District Washington., Tuesday, October 3, 2023 | 10:00-11:00am., University System of MD at Southern MD (USMSM) | Building 2 | Center Hall at 44219 Airport Road, California, MD 20619

Check-in and networking will begin at 9:30am. Walk-ins are welcome

About the Speaker

Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore is a native of Albany, New York and a 1990 graduate of the College of the Holy Cross, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and her commission from the Reserve Officer Training Corps program. She earned a Master of Arts degree from San Diego State University and is a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College and the National Defense University at the Joint Forces Staff College. She was designated a Naval Aviator in 1993.

Her flying tours include Helicopter Combat Support Squadrons Eight in Norfolk, Virginia and Three in San Diego, California as well as Commander, Helicopter Tactical Wing Pacific. She affiliated with the Navy Reserve (NR) in 2000.



Her staff assignments include Naval Air Wings Pacific, San Diego, California and Commander Amphibious Squadron 4 Detachment 104, Bessemer, Alabama. She served as executive officer of Tactical Air Control Squadron 2186 and Commander Strike Force Training Atlantic and as chief staff officer for Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Joint Force Air Component Commander, Norfolk, Virginia. She mobilized to serve as chief of Key Leader Engagement at Headquarters, International Security Assistance Force in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Her command tours include Commander Destroyer Squadron 40 Headquarters, Jacksonville, Florida CNE/CNA/C6F Maritime Partnership Program Detachment 413, Detroit, Michigan and U.S. Fleet Forces Command Maritime and Air Operations Headquarters, Norfolk, Virginia. She served in a post-command assignment as chief staff officer at U.S. Fleet Forces in 2017, from which she mobilized to serve as commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

Her flag assignments include chief of staff, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/U.S. Naval Forces Africa and vice commander, U.S. 6th Fleet.

Lacore’s awards include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal and various campaign and unit awards. She accumulated approximately 1300 flight hours in military aircraft.

Lacore assumed Command as the 93rd Commandant of Naval District Washington June 2022.

REGISTRATION – *Registration is complimentary for all attendees.

Full registration link: https://paxpartnership.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/paxpartnership/event.jsp?event=544&

