Prince George’s County Man Released Day After High Speed Chase in Calvert County

October 3, 2023

Wilmer Bladimir Yanes-Jiminez age 20 of Lanham, MD

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023. a Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a white Ford Mustang for traffic violations when the operator fled at a high rate of speed.

As deputies were about to cancel the pursuit due to safety concerns, the operator of the Mustang began travelling North in the Southbound lanes of Route 4 and nearly struck multiple citizen vehicles head-on.

St. Mary’s County Deputies were requested to standby at the bridge to assist.

A short time after Calvert requested St. Mary’s County, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and travelled off the Southbound lanes of Route 4 into a grassy area where the operator fled on foot.

Wilmer Bladimir Yanes-Jiminez age 20 of Lanham, MD., was arrested after a two hour search.

He was released the following day by Judge Robyn Riddle on a $500 cash bond and has been charged with the following below.

  • DANGEROUS WEAPON-CONCEAL
  • HANDGUN IN VEHICLE
  • HANDGUN ON PERSON
  • AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
  • NEGLIGENT DRIVING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP
  • ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FAILING TO STOP
  • ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY MEANS OTHER THAN FAIL TO STOP AND FLEEING ON FOOT
  • ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT
  • UNSAFE LANE CHANGING
  • DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE OFF ROADWAY WHILE PASSING VEHICLE
  • FOLLOWING VEH. TOO CLOSELY
  • UNAUTHORIZED DISPLAY AND USE OF REG. PLATE
  • FAILURE TO ATTACH VEH. REG. PLATES AT FRONT AND REAR
  • FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HWY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND
  • IMPROPER PASSING OF OVERTAKEN VEHICLE
  • UNSAFE PASSING TO RIGHT OF OVERTAKEN VEH.
  • DRIVING VEH IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HWY




