Prince George’s County Man Released Day After High Speed Chase in Calvert County

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023. a Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a white Ford Mustang for traffic violations when the operator fled at a high rate of speed.

As deputies were about to cancel the pursuit due to safety concerns, the operator of the Mustang began travelling North in the Southbound lanes of Route 4 and nearly struck multiple citizen vehicles head-on.

St. Mary’s County Deputies were requested to standby at the bridge to assist.

A short time after Calvert requested St. Mary’s County, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and travelled off the Southbound lanes of Route 4 into a grassy area where the operator fled on foot.

Wilmer Bladimir Yanes-Jiminez age 20 of Lanham, MD., was arrested after a two hour search.

He was released the following day by Judge Robyn Riddle on a $500 cash bond and has been charged with the following below.

DANGEROUS WEAPON-CONCEAL

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

HANDGUN ON PERSON

AGGRESSIVE DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FAILING TO STOP

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY MEANS OTHER THAN FAIL TO STOP AND FLEEING ON FOOT

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT

UNSAFE LANE CHANGING

DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE OFF ROADWAY WHILE PASSING VEHICLE

FOLLOWING VEH. TOO CLOSELY

UNAUTHORIZED DISPLAY AND USE OF REG. PLATE

FAILURE TO ATTACH VEH. REG. PLATES AT FRONT AND REAR

FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HWY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND

IMPROPER PASSING OF OVERTAKEN VEHICLE

UNSAFE PASSING TO RIGHT OF OVERTAKEN VEH.

DRIVING VEH IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HWY