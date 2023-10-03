Prince George’s County Man Released Day After High Speed Chase in Calvert County

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023. a Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a white Ford Mustang for traffic violations when the operator fled at a high rate of speed.
As deputies were about to cancel the pursuit due to safety concerns, the operator of the Mustang began travelling North in the Southbound lanes of Route 4 and nearly struck multiple citizen vehicles head-on.
St. Mary’s County Deputies were requested to standby at the bridge to assist.
A short time after Calvert requested St. Mary’s County, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and travelled off the Southbound lanes of Route 4 into a grassy area where the operator fled on foot.
Wilmer Bladimir Yanes-Jiminez age 20 of Lanham, MD., was arrested after a two hour search.
He was released the following day by Judge Robyn Riddle on a $500 cash bond and has been charged with the following below.
- DANGEROUS WEAPON-CONCEAL
- HANDGUN IN VEHICLE
- HANDGUN ON PERSON
- AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
- NEGLIGENT DRIVING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP
- ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FAILING TO STOP
- ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY MEANS OTHER THAN FAIL TO STOP AND FLEEING ON FOOT
- ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT
- UNSAFE LANE CHANGING
- DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE OFF ROADWAY WHILE PASSING VEHICLE
- FOLLOWING VEH. TOO CLOSELY
- UNAUTHORIZED DISPLAY AND USE OF REG. PLATE
- FAILURE TO ATTACH VEH. REG. PLATES AT FRONT AND REAR
- FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HWY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND
- IMPROPER PASSING OF OVERTAKEN VEHICLE
- UNSAFE PASSING TO RIGHT OF OVERTAKEN VEH.
- DRIVING VEH IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HWY