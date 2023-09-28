Barbara Jean Ward, 90, of Annapolis passed away September 8, 2023. Barbara was born on December 4, 1932 in Annapolis to Hubert and Violet (Walton) Tucker. Barbara grew up in Friendship and attended Southern High School. In 1952 she was married to John W. Ward and they resided in Friendship. John and Barbara had two beloved children, Rodney and Cynthia. Barbara spent her career working in Human Resources for Gibraltar Federal Savings and Loan, Bank of Annapolis and Hospice of the Chesapeake. When Barbara retired she volunteered her time at Anne Arundel Medical Center. In her free time, she enjoyed lunch dates with family and friends, watching movies, reading, exercising and beach trips with her family.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Bennett of Deale; grandchildren Dana Jackson and her husband Tom of Shady Side, Crystal Bennett of Annapolis, Kyle Bennett of Lothian, Carrie DiLodovico and her husband Joey of Dunkirk, Rodney Ward, Jr., and Derek Ward and his fiancé Mindy, all of Friendship and seven great grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her brother Donald Tucker and her son, Rodney Ward, Sr.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to Hospice of the Chesapeake.