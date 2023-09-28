Myroslaw Kowalskyj, 97, of Dunkirk and formerly of Hoffman Estates, IL passed away September 12, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife Eugenia Kowalskyj. Survived by children Oleh Kowalskyj (Irene) and Nadia Doerrler, grandchildren Terry and Lydia Kowalskyj and Michael Doerrler (Jessica), and great-grandchildren Benedict and Alexandria. A private service and interment will be held in Chicago, IL at a later date.

