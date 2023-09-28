Carlo Richard Schiazzi, 73, of Brandywine passed away September 18, 2023. He was born June 1, 1950, in Washington, DC to Nick and Lucy (DelVecchio) Schiazzi. Carlo was raised in Hillcrest Heights and graduated from Potomac High School in 1968, where he was known as “The Legend”. He worked as a truck driver with Cherry Hill Construction for many years. Carlo married Kathryn “Susie” Younger on September 25, 1999, and they lived in Brandywine. He attended St. Peter’s Church in Waldorf. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching wrestling on TV, playing poker and slot machines and spending time with his family and friends. Carlo loved his wife Susie and would do anything for her. He was a kind and caring person who will be greatly missed.

Carlo is survived by his wife Kathryn “Susie” Schiazzi, children Bianca Schiazzi Brogdon and her husband Jonathan, Margeaux Schiazzi Estevane and her husband Mario and Carly Schiazzi Abbott and her husband Leon, grandchildren Rocco, Mason, Nicholas, Ava, Leo, Anthony, AJ, Gianna, and Alyssa, and his brother Robert Schiazzi. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Edward Schiazzi.