Joan M. Tornell of Port Republic, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

at The Solomons Nursing Center in Solomons, Maryland. Joan was born on June 8, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois and was raised in Miami, Florida.

After graduating from the University of Florida with a bachelors degree in education, she married Gonzalo Tornell Jr. on March 29, 1958 in Miami, Florida. The couple then moved to

Seattle, Washington. They also lived in San Bernardino, California, Chateauroux, France, Upper Marlboro, Maryland and then settled in Port Republic, Maryland.

Joan taught elementary school for over 20 years in Miami and Maryland. She had many hobbies including playing tennis, playing piano and organ, water skiing, snow skiing, and doing crafts. She played the organ for a local church and displayed her crafts at many

fairs in Southern Maryland. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Joan is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gonzalo (George) Tornell; sons Michael,

Steven and Jeffrey, grandchildren; Katherine, Brian, Rebecca, Scott, Dale, Melanie,

Jeffrey Jr. and Charlotte and great grandchildren; Isabella, Ava, Oliver and Hazel.

A memorial service will be held at the Lighthouse Restaurant in Solomons on October 15,

2023 at 11:30 am. A reception will follow at the same location. The restaurant is located

at 14636 Solomons Island Rd. S., Solomons, MD 20688.