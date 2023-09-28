Frank Michael Santora, 85,

Frank Michael Santora, 85, a longtime resident of Chesapeake Beach passed away September 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He was born September 29, 1937, in New Jersey to Hugo R. Santora and Anna Speranza. Frank was employed as a sheet metal worker and member of the Sheet Metal Union Local 100 for 67 years. He started his apprenticeship on October 28, 1956. During his career, he worked to refurbish the dome of the Capitol and his initials are engraved at the base of the Statue of Freedom. Frank enjoyed mentoring the next generation of sheet metal workers and taught sheet metal in Prince George’s County Schools for many years. Frank attended Jesus the Good Shepherd and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, leather working, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Frank is survived by his 5 children: Frank M. Santora 2nd of Nanjemoy, Deborah Santora of Chesapeake Beach, Joseph Santora and his wife Joyce of Nanjemoy, Kristina Lohr and her husband Steve of Waldorf, and Suzanne “Toni” Barron and her husband Martin of Jacksonville, FL, 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and his brother Hugo G. Santora and his wife Kathleen.

Visitation
Monday, October 2, 2023
7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Services

  • Mass of Christian Burial

Tuesday, October 3, 2023
11:00 AM

Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church

1601 W Mt Harmony Road
Owings, MD 20736

Link:
https://www.ccjgs.org/

 

Interment

  • Burial
Jesus the Good Shepherd Cemetery

1601 W Mt Harmony Road
Owings, MD 20736

