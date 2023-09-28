Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Great Mills Drug Dealer on Multiple Gun and Drug Charges

Pursuant to an ongoing joint investigation being conducted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, a search and seizure warrant was executed Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at an apartment in the 22000 block of Iverson Drive, in Great Mills; the resident of the apartment was previously identified as Markell Davian Carter, 28, of Great Mills.

During the search, detectives located large quantities of various suspected Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS), including multiple pounds of cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, fentanyl, and Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), all in sufficient quantities to indicate possession with the intent to distribute. Also located during the search was a loaded rifle, ammunition, and multiple ballistic vests.

Drug and Weapons charges are pending in St. Mary’s County.

Just prior to the execution of the residential search warrant by investigators, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), who also previously obtained search and seizure warrants for Mr. Carter’s person and vehicle, initiated a traffic stop on Carter in Calvert County. During the search of the vehicle, CCSO Deputies located a loaded handgun that appears to have been modified with a rapid-fire trigger activator (handgun switch), allowing the firearm to fire multiple projectiles with a single press of the trigger, commonly referred to as a “fully automatic firearm.”

Carter was arrested by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

