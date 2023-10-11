UPDATE: Detectives Make Second Arrest in Double Murder at Jimmie’s Paddock in Charles County

UPDATE 10/11/2023: Detectives continuing to investigate the double homicide that occurred at Jimmie’s Paddock on September 29 have identified a second suspect involved in the case.

Dominique Alonza Stewart, 54, of District Heights, MD, was with the suspect, James Coffen, when shots were fired in the parking lot. Stewart also fired rounds from a handgun during the incident. Coffen was arrested on the day the shooting occurred.

Stewart was located in Virginia and was recently extradited to Charles County where he was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 10/4/2023: Court documents added: On September 29 at 12:02 a.m., officers responded to Jimmie’s Paddock on Crain Highway in White Plains, for multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a male victim (identified as Fleming) laying on the sidewalk in front of the establishment, and female victim (identified as Logan) laying inside the bar near the front entrance with both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses and video found the suspect, later identified as James Fred Coffen, age 45 of White Plains, was involved in a verbal dispute with Fleming, and showed Coffen walk to a vehicle in the parking lot while continuing to exchange words with the victim.

Gunshots were fired from the area of the vehicle Coffen walked to and then video showed a blue 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe drive towards the area of the front of the bar, the drivers window rolled down and Coffen was observed firing a handgun at the male victim and front foor of the bar.

Detectives stated they believed Logan was an innocent bystander and unrelated to the two groups that were arguing.

Detectives recognized Coffen from previous arrests, a search warrant was obtained for his child’s mothers residence and the blue Tahoe which was located in White Plains. Police recovered the vehicle and recovered the handgun from the center console of the vehicle. Coffen was placed under arrested inside the home with evidence being located.



