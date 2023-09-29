UPDATE: Two Dead After Shooting at Jimmie’s Paddock in Charles County

UPDATE @ 9:20 a.m.: On September 29 at 12:02 a.m., officers responded to the report of gunfire at Jimmie’s Paddock in White Plains.

Two people with gunshot wounds were located and were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Detectives are working on a motive and following leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518.

Additional details are not being released at this time but will be released when avaialabe.



9/29/2023: On Friday, September 29, 2023, at approximately 12:05 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Jimmie’s Paddock located at 4740 Crain Highway in White Plains, for the reported shooting.

911 callers reported at least two to three victims were shot. Police officers quickly arrived on the scene and received reports of three victims were shot, with two being located outside and one inside the business.

Fire and EMS personnel continued into the scene and located at 27-year-old female and a 30-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress. A third victim was not located on the scene.

The incident is actively under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

