Charles County Sheriff’s Office Public School Incident Reports September 26th to 28th, 2023

Assault at St. Charles High School – On September 26 at 12:49 p.m., three students at St. Charles High School became involved in a fight in a school hallway. The students were separated by school staff and one of the students involved was treated by a school nurse for an injury sustained during the altercation. A school resource officer has initiated an investigation and criminal charges are pending against the involved students. The students also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cpl. Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434.

Assault at Thomas Stone High School – On September 27 at 11:06 a.m., three students at Thomas Stone High School became involved in a physical altercation which had to be separated by school staff and the school resource officer. The school resource officer has initiated an investigation. The students also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call PFC Payne at 301-609-3282 ext. 0452.

Multiple Assaults at St. Charles High School – On September 28 at 10:13 a.m., three students at St. Charles High School became involved in a physical altercation in a school hallway. While attempting to stop the altercation and separate the students, two school staff members were assaulted and received minor injuries. The staff members injuries were treated by medical staff at the school.

At 11:38 a.m., an unrelated altercation involving four students occurred in a school hallway. While attempting to stop the altercation and separate the students, a school staff member was assaulted and received minor injuries. Two of the involved students also received minor injuries during the altercation, which were treated by school medical staff.

A school resource officer is investigating, and criminal charges are pending against the involved students. The students also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call PFC Duley at 301-609-3282 ext. 0494.

Assault at Mattawoman Middle School – On September 27 at 1:20 p.m., a school bus driver reported that two students were fighting on a Mattawoman Middle School bus. Patrol officers responded to the scene where they found one of the involved students with facial injuries that occurred during the altercation. That student was transported to the hospital for treatment. In accordance with Maryland law, the students cannot be charged due to their age; however, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was notified, and the School Resource Officer is investigating. The students also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Douglas at 301-609-3282 ext. 0658.

Knife recovered at Piccowaxen Middle School – On September 28 at 10:42 a.m., a Piccowaxen Middle School administrator notified the school resource officer that they had recovered a butterfly training knife from a student. The school resource officer has initiated an investigation, and the student is facing disciplinary consequences from the CCPS. Officer Caballero is investigating.