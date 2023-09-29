Police Recover Crack Cocaine While Serving Search Warrant and Arrest Wanted Waldorf Man

On September 26, 2023, detectives assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Section served a search and seizure warrant in the 2000 block of Amberleaf Place in Waldorf in connection with a drug investigation.

The suspect, Spencer Roland Hill Jr., 47, of Waldorf, was taken into custody away from the residence on an outstanding arrest warrant, and was found to be in possession of a large number of bags of crack cocaine concealed on his person.

A quantity of cash was also seized from Hill’s home. Hill was charged with distribution of drugs, possession with intent to distribute drugs, and other related offenses.

On September 27, a judge ordered Hill to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center