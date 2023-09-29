Traffic Safety Notice: Free Shuttle Service for 2023 Calvert County Fair

For safety purposes, a special traffic pattern will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1 during the Calvert County Fair. No vehicles will be allowed to turn left off of Rt. 231 into the fairgrounds during those hours.

The alternate route for fair entry will be to use Rt. 506 (Sixes Road) to Rt. 508 (Adelina Road) to Rt. 231, which will allow a right turn into the fairgrounds.

Once the fairground parking lots are full, satellite parking with free shuttle bus service will be available at College of Southern Maryland (CSM).

Additionally, there will be an entrance for Vendors and Drop-off/Pick-up. This drop off will be the dirt road past the main entrance. There will be a sign posted at this entrance. Drop-off/Pick-up will turn in and immediately turn to the right. Once drop-off/pick-up has been completed, cars will be directed to exit the grounds.

Vendors must have a pass to be admitted or will be directed to exit the grounds.

During rush hour traffic, limited access to the lots on the fairgrounds will be granted for a period of time in order to ease the flow of traffic on Rt. 231.

