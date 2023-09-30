Joseph Anthony Lusk, 60, of Hollywood, MD, peacefully passed away on September 24, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

On September 10, 1963, Joe was born to Joseph Cavallaro and Antonia Corrales in Elmira, NY. After he graduated from La Plata High School in 1981, he went on to join the Elevator Union Local 10 and worked as an elevator foreman and supervisor. He later in life went back to school and earned a Batchelor’s degree, Summa Cum Laude. Joe had two children, Maegan Lusk of Edgewater, MD, and Joseph Lusk of Chesapeake Beach, MD.

Joseph was a gifted musician and played in several different bands over the years. He enjoyed playing guitars, drums, and all kinds of instruments. He loved all things music. His favorite place was the beach, and spending time watching sports. He loved classic cars and anything to do with cats, especially T-ko. Most of all Joe loved to laugh and joke and have fun while spending time with friends and family.

Joseph was predeceased by his father’s Joseph Cavallaro and Ray Lusk. He is survived by his mother, Antonia Lusk, and two children Maegan and Alex Lusk. His brothers, Michael and wife Janeen Lusk of Mechanicsville, MD, Anthony and wife Lori Lusk of Hollywood, MD, David and wife Tina Cavallaro of Corning, NY, sisters Ann and husband Luke Heath of Charlotte Hall, MD, and Caroline and husband Bill Pikulski of Port Royal, VA, and his two grandchildren, Jonathan and Lilly. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and loving friends, all of whom will miss him dearly. Celebration of Life party will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the Moose Lodge of Mechanicsville, MD times to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joe’s name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

