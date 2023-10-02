UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Man Shot in Lexington Park, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

UPDATE 10/2/2023: On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 12:14 a.m., police responded to an apartment in the 46000 block of Hilton Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 21-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper right thigh and upper right bicep.

Deputies administered first aid and applied a tourniquet.

The victim was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to the University of Maryland Capitol Regional Medical Center

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Crime Lab responded and are investigating.

Anyone with information about this event is asked to contact Det. Taylore Nauman, and reference Case 54616-23, at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 8109.

Citizens may remain anonymous and call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 or text a tip to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. Through the Crime Solvers program, tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest or indictment.



On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 46000 block of Hilton Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Multiple 911 callers reported 4 or 5 gunshots were heard with one possibly shot.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one adult male with a gunshot wound.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the incident. Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of ScanMD.org

