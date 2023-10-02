St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Columbus Day

All St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Monday, October 9, 2023, in observance of Columbus Day. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The October 9 closure also includes:

All three St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) and there will be no home-delivered meals

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

The following SMCG operations will be open on October 9:

Department of Recreation & Parks facilities, programs, and parks (normal operations)

The St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The Riverview Restaurant (8 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

The six Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill (normal operations)

For more information on SMCG programs and operations, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov