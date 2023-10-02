Commander of Naval Test Wing Atlantic Presents Trossbach Family with Shadowbox

“On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, three months to the day of losing our brother Brice Trossbach in the line of duty, Cmdr. Charles Larwood, C/O of VX-20, and Commodore Capt. Elizabeth Somerville, Commander of Naval Test Wing Atlantic presented a commemorative shadowbox to Brice’s family.

The shadowbox contained the unit patches of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, and a United States flag that was flown during missions aboard each aircraft of NTWA. Also presented was a book of photographs of each aircraft’s flight, and letters of sentiment from the pilots.

We thank Naval Test Wing Atlantic for their kind words of support toward our firefighters, for keeping the Trossbach family in their thoughts, and for honoring Brice in this special way.”

