UPDATE: Police Investigating Murder of 62-Year-Old Man in Waldorf

UPDATE 10/3/2023: On October 3 at 12:17 a.m., officers responded to the 12700 block of Pearson Drive in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located two victims with stab wounds inside the house.

An adult female was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

An adult male, identified as Timothy Portzen, 62, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The stabbing appears to be an isolated incident.

Detectives are pursuing leads and no additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

