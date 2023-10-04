UPDATE: Police Make Arrest in Double Stabbing / Murder of 62-Year-Old Man in Waldorf

UPDATE 10/4/2023: Police have arrested Scott Anthony Goldsmith age 52 of Homosassa in Citrus County, Florida.

On October 3 at 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were in the area of Port Tobacco Road and Chapel Point Road in La Plata when they located Scott Anthony Goldsmith, 52, of no fixed address, who was wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred earlier in the morning on Pearson Drive.

Detectives had already obtained a warrant for Goldsmith’s arrest. Goldsmith was arrested and is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with first-degree murder, attempt first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518.

UPDATE 10/4/2023: Charging documents added.: Police arrived at the residence to meet the female homeowner/victim who stated she was stabbed in the neck.

The female victim was observed to have stab wounds to her right shoulder that extended to the back of her neck. She was flown to Washington Hospital Medical Center in stable condition and prior to takeoff, she told police the suspect was “Scott” who fled the scene in a small brown pickup truck, believed to be a Chevrolet S10.

A male victim, identified as Timothy Portzen, 62, of Waldorf, was located suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest. Portzen was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigation revealed Goldsmith came to the residence looking for the female victims boyfriend, and his friend (Portzen). Upon arriving at the residence, Goldsmith forced his way past the female victim and then stabbed her before searching the house and located Portzen and stabbed him multiple times in the chest before he fled the scene shortly after.



On October 3 at 12:17 a.m., officers responded to the 12700 block of Pearson Drive in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located two victims with stab wounds inside the house.

An adult female was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

The stabbing appears to be an isolated incident.

Detectives are pursuing leads and no additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

10/2/2023: On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at approximately 12:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 12000 block of Pearson Drive in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two victims suffering from serious injuries.

An adult female victim was found conscious alert and breathing with a stab wound to the back of her neck. A second victim, an unknown aged male was located with life-threatening injuries.

Police administered first-aid and life-saving measures until EMS personnel arrived on the scene and reported CPR in progress.

The male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later, and a helicopter was requested for the female victim.

The suspect reportedly fled in a small brown pickup truck which is possibly a Chevrolet S10. Police in Prince George’s County, Charles and St. Mary’s County were given the information in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the female victim to an area trauma center with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.