Buffy Giddens Appointed County Attorney for St. Mary’s County

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce the appointment of Buffy Giddens, Esq. as the County Attorney for St. Mary’s County Government.

“Ms. Giddens has done an amazing job in her capacity as Deputy County Attorney and we are very pleased to have her take on this role,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “We look forward to her continued commitment to excellence in leading the County Attorney’s Office.”

Giddens became St. Mary’s County Deputy Attorney in September 2022, after serving as an Assistant State’s Attorney for 16 years. As a prosecutor she successfully tried numerous felony and misdemeanor cases. With a focus on helping individuals victimized by domestic violence, Ms. Giddens was a participant in the Family Violence Coordinating Council and the Multi-disciplinary Committee.

“Buffy is intelligent, hardworking, and committed to serving our community,” said David Weiskopf, County Administrator. “I have full confidence in her skills and abilities as she takes on the mantle of County Attorney.”

Ms. Giddens was twice selected by the St. Mary’s Judicial Nominating Committee as a potential judicial candidate and has received two gubernatorial citations. She is member of the Maryland State Bar Association, St. Mary’s County Bar Association, Inns of Court, Southern Maryland Women’s League, and has volunteered with Project Graduation, Christmas in April, and the Anne Arundel SPCA. Giddens is also a Girl Scout Gold Award recipient. She received her J.D. from the University of Maryland, School of Law in 2006 and her B.A. in Criminal Justice and Criminology from the University of Maryland, College Park in 2002.

“After working in County Attorney’s Office this past year, I have learned so much and can’t wait to continue the journey,” said Giddens. “I am so grateful to everyone who has helped, supported, and encouraged me along the way and look forward to serving our wonderful citizens and outstanding Commissioners in this new role.”

For information on the County Attorney’s Office, visit: stmaryscountymd.gov/countyattorney.