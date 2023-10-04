83-Year-Old Woman Flown to Burn Center After Attempting to Use Gas to Ignite Firepit

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the reported burns/explosion injuries in the 43000 block of Main Way Road in Valley Lee.

The 911 callers advised the 83-year old female victim possibly went unconscious and had burns to her face.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the patient had attempted to light a fire pit using gasoline when it exploded.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was placed on standby at the time of the call and were later requested to land nearby.

EMS advised flight medics the victim was suffering burns to 27% percent of her body including her face, head, hairline, and hands.

The victim was flown to an area burn center with serious injuries. She was conscious and breathing.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office was contacted and requested. The fire was small and contained to the firepit upon the arrival of firefighters.

