Police Investigating Armed Carjacking and Robbery at Nicolet Park in Lexington Park

October 5, 2023

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed carjacking and robbery that took place Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 4:27 p.m., at Nicolet Park in Lexington Park.

Corporal Kenneth Flerlage and DFC Daniel Sidorowicz responded to a call from the victim, who told them an unknown black male suspect wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt, black jeans, and black shoes displayed a gun and stole his car. The victim also told Deputies the suspect took his wallet, phone, bank card, and PIN access information.

Deputy Bradley Kirscht located the unoccupied vehicle a short time later in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kortnie Marsch at K[email protected] or at 301-475-4200, ext. 8179.

Citizens can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After receiving a response, continue the conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, citizens may remain anonymous.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

 

This entry was posted on October 5, 2023 at 10:42 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.