Police Investigating Armed Carjacking and Robbery at Nicolet Park in Lexington Park

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed carjacking and robbery that took place Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 4:27 p.m., at Nicolet Park in Lexington Park.

Corporal Kenneth Flerlage and DFC Daniel Sidorowicz responded to a call from the victim, who told them an unknown black male suspect wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt, black jeans, and black shoes displayed a gun and stole his car. The victim also told Deputies the suspect took his wallet, phone, bank card, and PIN access information.

Deputy Bradley Kirscht located the unoccupied vehicle a short time later in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kortnie Marsch at K[email protected] or at 301-475-4200, ext. 8179.

