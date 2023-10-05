Police Arrests Man for Murder of Toddler in Prince George’s County

The Homicide Unit arrested a suspect for murdering a toddler in his care. The suspect is 38-year-old Kevin Robinson of District Heights. He’s accused of killing two-year-old Nychelle Pettus. Robinson is in a relationship with the victim’s mother. They all lived together in the same residence in District Heights.

On May 27, 2023, at approximately 10:50 pm, officers responded to an apartment in the 2100 block of County Road in the unincorporated section of District Heights.

The victim was located inside of the home unresponsive. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

On September 29, 2023, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the toddler’s death a homicide. The cause of her death was traumatic head injuries. On October 3, 2023, Homicide Unit detectives arrested Robinson.

The preliminary investigation revealed Robinson had sole care and custody of the victim when her fatal injuries occurred. He is charged with second degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 23-0031356.