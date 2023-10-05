St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Suspect Information in Multi-County Theft and Fraud

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, police responded to Snead’s Ace Home Center, 40845 Merchant’s Lane, Leonardtown, MD, for the report of a possibly fraudulent transaction.

Two subjects (pictured) entered the store, purchased items using a credit card, and immediately returned the items, requesting the refund to be credited to a different credit card.

The same two subjects were observed at Ace Hardware stores in Owings, Lusby, and Charlotte Hall, MD locations.

The subjects were traveling in a dark sedan with an unknown VA registration.

