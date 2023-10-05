Thomas Johnson Bridge Re-opened After Water Rescue, Victim Transported with CPR in Progress

UPDATE @ 8:00 p.m.: Incident command advised a 41-year-old male victim with CPR in progress. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 is requested to land nearby.

UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: Police have eyes on the subject, a private vessel/citizen recovered them from the water and transported them to awaiting EMS at the Solomons Boat Ramp

Trooper 2 is responding for possible patient transport.

10/5/2023 @ 7:38 p.m.: The Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge and the Solomons Island Boat Ramp will be closed due 911 calls reporting a subject that jumped off the bridge

Police, fire and rescue personnel from Calvert and St. Mary’s are responding to the scene, please avoid the area and expect extended delays

Maryland State Police Aviation has been requested to pre-launch. Trooper 2 is responding.