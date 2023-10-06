Good Samaritans Saves Subject Trapped in Burning Vehicle After Striking Tree in Hollywood

On Thursday, October 5, 2023, at approximately 8:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 43030 St. Johns Road and Meredith Court in Hollywood, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one vehicle into a tree, on fire with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Dodge Charger off the roadway, into a tree and fully engulfed in flames with one patient laying in the roadway.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, Good Samaritan(s) pulled the operator from the vehicle and dragged him away from the vehicle.

Firefighters from Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department responded with 12 volunteers and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The patient was evaluated and deemed to be a trauma patient and Maryland State Police Aviation was requested to land nearby.

Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.



