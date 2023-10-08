Suspected Cannabis Recovered From Student at Thomas Stone High School

On October 6, 2023, a student at Thomas Stone High School was observed smoking suspected cannabis in a student bathroom.

Further investigation revealed the student was in possession of suspected cannabis.

A school resource officer initiated an investigation and in accordance with Maryland law, the student was charged with a civil violation of possession of cannabis. The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the CCPS.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Hillman at 301-609-3282 ext. 0607.

