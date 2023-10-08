Prince Frederick Woman Arrested for Burglary, Disorderly Conduct and Destruction of Property

On September 28, 2023, at 5:40 a.m., Deputy McCourt responded to a residence on Orwell Court in Prince Frederick, for the reported burglary that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the front door displaying signs of forced entry. Contact was made with the occupants of the residence who advised an unknown black female was outside the home screaming and yelling and proceeded to kick in the door. The female suspect then fled the scene.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle in the area of Rt.231 and Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick and initiated a traffic stop.

The suspect, Keona Dominque Best, 28 of Prince Frederick, was actively resisting arrest and refused to obey deputies’ commands.

Best was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she continued to actively resist and fight with Correctional Deputies.

Best was charged with First-Degree Burglary, 3rd-Degree Burglary, 4th-Degree Burglary, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful order of Law Enforcement Officer, and Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less $1,000.

