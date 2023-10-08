Lanham Man Arrested for Fleeing and Eluding, Concealing a Dangerous Weapon and Several Other Charges

On September 26, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisting Troopers with the Maryland State Police to locate a vehicle that refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

When deputies attempted to stop a white Ford Mustang for traffic violations when the operator fled at a high rate southbound on Rt. 4 in Lusby. As the suspect vehicle approached deputies that were stationary at Route 4 and Patuxent Point Parkway in Solomons, the driver eluded deputies by making a U turn and began driving north in the southbound lanes before crashing into a guardrail. The driver bailed out of the car and fled on foot into the woods.

A search of the vehicle revealed ammunition, an imitation handgun, and numerous knives.

After nearly a 2-hour search, Calvert Deputies located the suspect, Wilmer Bladimir Yanes-Jiminez, 20, of Lanham, and placed him into custody.

Yanes-Jiminez was charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Concealing a Dangerous Weapon, Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving and several other related charges.

