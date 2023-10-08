MVA Offices and VEIP Stations to Close in Observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Offices and VEIP Stations will reopen Tuesday, October 10

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices and Vehicle Emission Inspection Program (VEIP) stations on Monday, October 9, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. All Motor Vehicle Administration branch offices will reopen for normal operations by appointment only Tuesday, October 10. VEIP testing will also resume Tuesday, October 10. and does not require an appointment.

Self-service VEIP kiosks, online services, and 24-hour kiosks will be available throughout the holiday weekend. Customers are encouraged to sign up for a myMVA account to take advantage of the many services available online. With a myMVA account, customers can access their driver’s license information including their REAL ID status, check their vehicle registration status, view agency correspondence, check their vehicle emissions inspection program deadlines and complete online services including:

• Driver’s License Renewals,

• Identification Card Renewals,

• Vehicle Registration Renewals,

• Temporary Registration,

• Vehicle Title and Registration Applications,

• Duplicate/Additional Registration Cards,

• License Plate Purchase/Replacement,

• Insurance Information and Compliance Payments,

• Title Replacements,

• Disability Products,

• Change of Address,

• Driving Records,

• Information on Administrative Flag Fees,

• VEIP Test Date Extension and

• Substitute Stickers.