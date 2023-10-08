Registered Sex Offender Charged with Distribution of Child Pornography – Defendant is a Repeat Offender

Aaron Christopher Davis, 32, of Suitland, a registered sex offender, was indicted in U.S. District Court, on October 3, 2023, on charges of distribution of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, FBI Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs, of the Washington Field Office’s Criminal and Cyber Division, and Acting Chief Pamela Smith, of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

On August 25, 2023, an FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) Task Force Officer (TFO) was acting in an undercover (UC) capacity as part of the Metropolitan Police Department – Federal Bureau of Investigation (MPD-FBI) Child Exploitation Task Force. The UC was monitoring a dating application that law enforcement has come to learn is used by some individuals who have a sexual interest in children. The UC encountered the defendant who sent a message believing he was communicating with a pedophile. The defendant expressed a desire to sexually assault the UC’s purported child. He then sent the UC a video showing an adult male anally raping a little boy whose mouth is taped closed and his hands are restrained with handcuffs. As the conversation continued, the defendant expressed a desire to meet up with the UC to watch videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, while they assaulted the UC’s purported son.

On September 19, 2023, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home. During a post-Miranda interview with law enforcement, Davis admitted that he exchanged messages with the UC, and that he distributed child pornography. The defendant told law enforcement that he used other encrypted messaging applications to communicate with individuals who have a sexual interest in children, and to exchange child sexual abuse material. These communications, and a collection of child pornography, have been discovered on mobile devices belonging to Davis.

Davis was convicted of possession of child pornography, on October 16, 2017, in Prince George’s County. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment, but was only required to serve 18 months of that sentence. As a result of this conviction, Davis is required to register as a sex offender.

Davis was arrested on September 19, 2023, and he will be detained pending trial.

Because of Davis’s prior conviction, the distribution of child pornography carries a statutory minimum sentence of 15 years, in prison, with a statutory maximum of 40 years. The maximum statutory sentence for federal offenses is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes. The sentence will be determined by the court based on the advisory Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Larson, with the assistance of Paralegal Specialist Alexis Spencer-Anderson, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.