Police Investigating 20-Year-Old Male Shot in Lexington Park, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Sunday, October 8, 2023 at approximately 10:00 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 46000 block of Radford Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported shots actively being fire with one possibly shot.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 20-year old with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body and applied a tourniquet to the victims left leg.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the assault and updates will be provided when they become available.

