2-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Being Run Over by Golf Cart in St. Mary’s County

October 9, 2023

On Friday, October 6, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 39000 block of Burch Road in Avenue, for reported traumatic injuries after a golf cart accident.

911 callers reported a 2-year old male was run over by a golf-cart.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was placed on standby.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the patient was suffering from serious injuries to the upperbody and requested Trooper 7 to land nearby.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area Children’s Center.

Police responded to investigate the incident.

This entry was posted on October 9, 2023 at 2:12 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.