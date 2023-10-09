2-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Being Run Over by Golf Cart in St. Mary’s County

On Friday, October 6, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 39000 block of Burch Road in Avenue, for reported traumatic injuries after a golf cart accident.

911 callers reported a 2-year old male was run over by a golf-cart.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was placed on standby.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the patient was suffering from serious injuries to the upperbody and requested Trooper 7 to land nearby.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area Children’s Center.

Police responded to investigate the incident.