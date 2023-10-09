One Flown to Trauma Center After Four-Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, October 8, 2023 at approximately 10:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find 4 vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for one patient.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one patient to an area trauma center.

Police responded and handled the crash investigation.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

