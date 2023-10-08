Calvert County Government Operations for Columbus Day – October 9th, 2023

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in observance of Columbus Day. In addition:

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal hours of operation on Monday, Oct.9.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed Monday, Oct. 9.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open Monday, Oct. 9 with normal operating hours.

Calvert County senior centers will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9, and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. Meal delivery is set to resume on Oct. 10.

All community centers will be closed Monday, Oct. 9.

There will be no county bus service Monday, Oct. 9. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Calvert Library locations will be closed Monday, Oct. 9. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at Calvertlibrary.info/using-the-library/activity/read/.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Monday, Oct. 9. Animal Control Officers will be available for emergencies at 410-535-3491.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours on Monday, Oct. 9.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal hours on Monday, Oct. 9. Kings Landing Pool and Cove Point Pool are closed for the 2023 season.

All recreation parks including Dunkirk District Park, Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park, Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park will be open with normal fall hours on Monday, Oct. 9.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Monday, Oct. 9, with normal hours.

Flag Ponds Nature Park and Kings Landing Park will be open with regular hours on Monday, Oct. 9. Fall hours started in September for Flag Ponds Nature Park and the park is closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Sanctuary nature center remains closed due to fire damage however the trails are open. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

Breezy Point Beach will be open with extended holiday hours on Monday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The campground remains closed for both short-term and seasonal camping for the completion of an extensive shoreline restoration project.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.