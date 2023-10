On October 5, 2023, a student at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School became ill after they used a vape pen containing what they believed to be cannabis.

The student sought help from a school nurse and was subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment. The school resource officer has initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0479. The investigation is ongoing.