Charles County Camper’s $100,000 Prize Fuels Plans for Future Trips

Claims second top prize on $30 $100,000 Ca$h scratch-off game

An avid camper from Southern Maryland can afford to take many more trips to the great outdoors after becoming a top-prize winner on a $100,000 Ca$h scratch-off.

The lucky player was visiting Grinder’s Liquors when he found his fortune. “I had some extra cash in my pocket and I thought I would take a chance a buy a ticket,” he said.



The Charles County resident checked the $30 scratch-off using his phone’s Maryland Lottery app and saw that he won. Just to confirm his Lottery luck, he scratched off the entire instant ticket to reveal the prize.

“I was excited. I couldn’t believe that I won,” said the 49-year-old.

The loyal player, who works for a contractor, plans to use the prize to pay bills and enjoy more camping trips in the mountains.

His lucky Lottery retailer, Grinder’s Liquors, is located at 4450 Chicamuxen Road in Marbury. For selling the $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off, the Charles County retailer will pick up a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.

The $30 $100,000 Ca$h game went on sale Sept. 18 with 65 top prizes of $100,000. There are 63 top prizes remaining along with others that range from $30 to $5,000. The game is only a few weeks old, but its popularity is growing. The game is the second most popular scratch-off on the Lottery’s Top 40 Scratch-off roster.