Free Document Shredding Event at at the St. Andrews Landfill Announced

It’s time to clean out your filing cabinets and desks to get rid of confidential, private, or important personal documents that you no longer need to keep!

The Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) will host their 16th biannual Community Shredding Event on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 8 a.m. – noon at the St. Andrews Landfill, located at 44837 St. Andrews Church Road.

This community event gives residents the opportunity to have their confidential, private, and important documents destroyed by a professional shredding service at no cost. This type of shredding turns sensitive documents into confetti-sized pieces, ensuring that confidential material cannot be copied. All paper material shredded during the event will then be recycled.

Please refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential in nature, such as newspapers and magazines (acceptable for recycling at the six Convenience Centers) as they will cause the truck to fill up more quickly. The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks, and thin metal prongs, however it cannot accept 3 ring binders. Please limit the number of boxes you bring to 3 standard bankers’ boxes (10″H x 12″W x 15” D) per person so we can serve as many residents as possible.

For more information, please call the Department of Public Works & Transportation at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3550.