Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Thomas Walter “Tommy” Brady

Obituary: Thomas Walter “Tommy” Brady, 77, of Prince Frederick passed away October 9, 2023. He was born July 30, 1946, in Prince Frederick to William Roland and Ruth Virginia (Gibson) Brady. Tommy worked with his father building houses before going to work as a Forest Ranger with Department of Natural Resources, retiring after 35 years. He married Sandra Sewell in 1982 and they lived in Huntingtown before moving to Prince Frederick in 2003. Tommy dedicated 61 years to fire service as a volunteer fire fighter in Calvert County.

He was a founding member, life member, and the first Fire Chief of Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a life member of Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department. In his spare time Tommy enjoyed cutting grass, working in the yard, woodworking, and NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

Tommy is survived by his wife Sandra Brady of Prince Frederick, children Melissa Thrasher and her husband Brian of Huntingtown and Chris Tettimer of Huntingtown, grandchildren Sean Tettimer and Taylor and Connor Thrasher, and brothers Gary Brady and Robbie Brady and his wife Wendy. He was preceded in death by his son Sean Robert Brady and seven siblings.



There is no doubt he was always willing to share his talents on the fire ground, and beyond.

Tommy’s woodworking skills were tremendous. One of the most recent projects he completed for PFVFD was taking the lead on crafting our department’s Santa sleigh. Tommy brought the entire project home and spent countless hours cutting the sleigh out by hand, sanding and painting the final product. He always took tremendous pride in all his work.

Tommy was also instrumental in the restoration project of one of PFVFD’s original fire engines, 201.

This apparatus is now displayed in the downstairs museum of our station and it will be front and center for Tommy’s services this Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, Md.

We hope you can join us in remembering Tommy this Saturday from 11 a.m. – 12 noon at Rausch during his visitation. Tommy’s funeral will begin at 12-noon.

All of us will always remember and thank him for his dedication and service to us … and especially to the citizens of Calvert County for 61 years. He will be missed.

