Two Injured After Three Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

October 11, 2023

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at approximately 8:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 27501 Three Notch Road and Persimmon Lane in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision.

Two patients were transported by ambulance to area hospitals and one patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses reported traffic was slowing down or was already stopped at the time of the collision due to a School bus having their lights activated. Police responded and are investigating the collision.

