Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department to Conduct Water Supply Drill at Kings Landing Park

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, advises citizens the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting a water supply drill Thursday, Oct. 12, from 6-9 p.m.

The drill will take place at Kings Landing Park, located at 3255 Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown. This is only a drill and no action should be taken by the public.

The training is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. when the park is closed, to minimize any disruptions. The Huntingtown, Dunkirk, North Beach and Prince Frederick fire departments and numerous personnel and vehicles, will be involved in the training drill. The exercise is expected to last approximately 90 minutes, not including preparation and cleanup.

For additional information contact Karyn Molines at 410-535-5327 or by email at [email protected]. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county.

