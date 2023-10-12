Hospice Moves Calvert County Offices to Newly Repurposed Burnett Center

Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Calvert County offices at 238 Merrimac Court in Prince Frederick have relocated to the organization’s Burnett Center at 4559 Sixes Road. Along with the relocation of the operational teams also comes a new name and vision for the former Burnett Calvert Hospice House.

The organization is happy to unveil a new name for the location the Burnett Center for Hope & Healing, with the full support of Barbara Burnett, the original donor of the property.

As well a new vision for the center is underway for the sacred space to serve many community members who are at different moments of living with illness and loss.



The organization envisions a center where the community can gather to learn, share, receive support and engage in healing practices. The hope is to offer a friendly space for the entire family to learn and grow, with programs such as yoga, therapeutic art, music classes, gardening, reiki, massage, disease specific support groups and special programs for children grieving a loss.

The center will be warm, welcoming, and open to the needs of those who are not only experiencing end of life but also those living with progressive, complex serious illness over a period of years and grieving the loss of loved ones.

The organization understands firsthand that living with a loved one with serious illness can place a heavy burden on a family over months and sometimes even years. The organization is planning for programs uniquely designed to support patients and families throughout their journey with illness and loss. Instead of just a few, the new center will serve many.

Caring for life throughout the journey with illness and loss is the mission of the Hospice of the Chesapeake family.

For more information, please visit www.hospicechesapeake.org.

