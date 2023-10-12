Motorcyclist Struck, Flown to Trauma Center After Being Trapped Under Vehicle

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at approximately 17:49 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Goldie Farm Place and Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one patient trapped under a vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene within 3 minutes of dispatch and confirmed one trapped and advised a motorcyclist was trapped under a vehicle.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land nearby.

Firefighters performed rapid extrication and removed the victim from under the vehicle in under 5 minutes.

Trooper 2 transported the male patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries that are life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the collision, updates will be provided when they become available.