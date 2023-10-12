Four Cats Killed in Indian Head House Fire, State Fire Marshal Investigating Cause

On Wednesday, October, 11, 2023, at approximately 12:55 p.m., vehicle 9 of the Indian Head VFD requested a structure fire assignment after observing smoke coming from a residence in the 400 block of Bland Drive in Indian Head.

The firefighter advised smoke was coming from the 1-story residence.

20 firefighters from the Naval District Washington Fire Department and nearby departments quickly responded and arrived on the scene in just minutes of dispatch to find smoke showing from the 1-story residence.

Firefighters made entry into the residence and discovered an active fire in the living room, crews extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes.

Investigation has determined the fire started within the living room of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

No injuries were reported, however, four cats sadly perished in the fire.

The owner/occupants have been identified as Carol and Cecil Oakes, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $20,500.00.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association

