MDOT SHA to Perform Routine Maintenance on the Gov. Thomas John Bridge Sunday, October 15th, 2023

Crews Will Direct Traffic Using a Flagging Operation on Sunday Morning, October 15

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) Bridge at the Calvert County/St. Mary’s County line starting at 6 a.m., Sunday October 15, weather permitting. Lanes will open to traffic no later than 2 p.m. that afternoon.

Maintenance crews will clean the drainage systems and the bridge deck. Drivers can expect single-lane closures guided using a flagging operation. The State Highway Administration will use flaggers and portable variable message signs to guide motorists safely through the work zone.

The State Highway Administration understands roadwork can be an inconvenience but is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable highway system. Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit the project portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.