Southern Maryland Safe Candy and Trunk or Treat Events for Halloween 2023

CALVERT COUNTY:

Sunday, October 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Calvert School of Dance located at 2190 Solomons Island Road S, Prince Frederick, MD – Open to everyone! Vendors include firehouse smokin’ BBQ, Four creations cupcakes, candy and more!

Wednesday, October 25 from 4 to 6 p.m., at the East-John Youth Center located at 11835 Mill Bridge Rd, Lusby – Skate, Serve & Spook!

October 27, 5-8 pm at the Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge (265 Solomons Island Rd S, Prince Frederick, MD) | Get ready for a galaxy of candy, costumes, and unforgettable memories. Dress up in your scariest or most creative costume and bring your family and friends for a night of Halloween magic. Special Guest Appearance: Darth Vader – Tom O’Connell.

October 31, 6-8 pm at Southern Calvert Baptist Church (12140 HG Trueman Rd, Lusby, MD) | Join us for games, food, fun-themed trunks, and lots of candy!

CHARLES COUNTY

October 27, 6-8 pm at Connect Church (19 Irongate Drive, Waldorf, MD) | Free Event. Get ready for the 2nd annual Trunk or Treat extravaganza where you can dress up, collect treats, and have a blast with family and friends!

October 26, 6-8 pm at Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO Headquarters 6915 Crain Highway, La Plata, MD) | 3rd Annual TRUNK or TREAT! Divisions within the Charles County Sheriff’s Office will decorate the trunk of their vehicle and hand out candy. Free community event! If you have any questions, please contact Sergeant Gilroy 301-609-6255

October 28, 2023, 5-7 PM at Lexington Park Baptist Church – Join us for an evening of family fun with candy, games, cars, tractor rides, food, and more! This year’s theme is “Animation”. Come dressed as your favorite animated movie, TV, or cartoon character. This event is free, so come join us!

October 28, 12-3 pm hosted by 301 Derby Dames at Charles County Fairgrounds (8440 Fairground Rd La Plata, MD) | This is a free, family friendly event. We are collecting nonperishable food items that will benefit our local food bank. In the past, we’ve been able to collect enough to help 27 families receive Thanksgiving meals. You’ll be able to enjoy food from one of the food vendors on site and shop as you walk through our vendor village. Costumes are encouraged. Please leave your pets at home. For safety, children must be accompanied by an adult! After visiting the trunkin’ path, head to the south side of the fairgrounds where you can pay to see the 301 Derby Dames battle it out against each other in their annual RedRum vs. Slashers bout. Doors open at 5 pm. Game starts at 6 pm. Admission for the roller derby game is just $10 per adult, and $5 per child. Interested in decorating a trunk? Fill out this form.

October 28, 1 pm to 4 pm hosted by RCA Capital Region (11100 Billingsley Rd Waldorf, MD) | There is no cost to attend this event, but please register both yourself and your guests so we will be able to obtain a proper head count. Please feel free to contact Alumni Coordinator, Loreal Hamilton with any questions at [email protected] or 240-754-5661.

October 28, 2023, 3 pm – 9 pm – Dentsville Volunteer EMS, Fire, and Auxiliary Inc. (12135 Charles St, La Plata, MD 20646) | Join us for a Spooky good time. We will be hosting a night out at the station for our Community. Here are just some of the fun activities taking place that day. Apparatus Viewing, *Face Painting, *Pick a Pumpkin to Paint, Equipment Demos, Trunk-R-Treat (once it gets dark), Trunk Decorating Contest, Bonfire, *S’mores, and Spooky Storytime around the Bonfire

(*) there is a $10 activity fee for all three specials combined; pick/paint a pumpkin, s’mores and face painting. Feel free to decorate your trunk and hand out your own candy with us. We will be doing a contest for the best decorated trunk, so bring your best spooky stuff. We will be having a haunt of a good time.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY

October 22, 12-3 pm hosted by Get Over It Jeep Club of Southern Maryland at Bowles Farms (22880 Budds Creek Road, Clements, MD) | Bring your kids dressed in costume and let them have some fun at “Jeep Trunk or Treat.” The Jeep Club wil be decorating the Jeeps and giving out candy to the kids (while supplies last). Admission to the farm is required.

October 25, 6 pm at Billy Rabbitt Team of Home Towne Real Estate (29948 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD) | Prepare your best costumes and get ready for a Halloween celebration like no other! Trunk or Treat is a family-friendly event featuring 30+ businesses that will be handing out treats to all the little trick-or-treaters. Enjoy an evening filled with candy, games, and spooky fun!

October 26, 5:30-7:30 pm hosted by Little Protégés Early Learning Centre at The Woods at Myrtle Point (45373 Makamie Lane, California, MD) | Live DJ, kids activities, crafts, K’s Lunchbox, and Spinderella. To sign up your trunk, please contact Colleen at [email protected].

October 28, 12-4 pm at Town Market LLC (22675 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD) | We will have the classic cars all set up and ready to give out candy to all the little ghouls, goblins, and monsters. Crafters and Food vendors will be onsite.

October 28, 5-7 pm hosted by Lexington Park Baptist Church located at 46855 S. Shangri-La Dr. Lexington Park, MD 20653 | Free event with Trunk or Treat, game booths, tractor ride, and food.

October 28, 2-5 pm hosted by Building Bridges (46940 S Shangri la Dr, Lexington Park, MD) | Join us for a FREE event for the kids in the community. Filled with food, fun games, and prizes. Come and see what Building Bridges has in store for the upcoming school year. Additionally, we will have sign-ups available for volunteering as tutors or mentors. If you are interested in making a positive inspect in the lives of children, this is the perfect chance to get involved.

October 28, 5:30-8 pm at Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad (28120 Old Flora Corner Rd, Mechanicsville, MD) | Open to all ages. Trunks needed! Please contact us if interested, 301-884-2900.

October 28, 1-3 pm at Patuxent River Naval Air Museum (22156 Three Notch Rd, Lexington Park, MD) | DURING EVENT TIME ONLY: Adults will receive reduced admission of $7 when accompanied with a child in a costume. Children in costumes are free. Registration is open for those who would like to participate.

October 29, 8-11 am hosted by SOMD Cars & Coffee at Laurel Glen Shopping Center (46315 Alton Ln, California, MD) | Sweet Street Donuts will be attending serving hot & fresh donuts with their usual menu along with some delicious fall-inspired flavors! Dress up, decorate your vehicle, & have candy for all the littles! This event has been an absolute success over the years and look forward to seeing everyone’s decorations and costumes this year!

October 29, 10 am – 3 pm at Kimara’s Vine (24509 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD) | There will be lots of treats, face painting and more fun.

October 29, 5-7 p.m at The Shops at McIntosh Run (26005 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD) | This is a safe family and pet-friendly event. We will have lots of candy, music, food, drinks, and RAFFLES, fun for the whole gang!!

October 29, 6-8 pm at Real Life Church (27399 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD) | It’s rain or shine! We want to see your costumes, and we’ll have tons of trunks, fun, and oh–yeah–LOTS OF CANDY! There is NO CHARGE for admission and it’s a great opportunity for safe and family-friendly fun for kids and their families to have an incredible time together! Bring a friend (or a few!) and join us for one of the community’s biggest annual events.

October 31, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., at the Hollywood Church of the Nazarene | (24704 Sotterley Rd, Hollywood, MD) – We are hosting the 23rd Annual Safe Stop in our field on Halloween night. Inflatables, candy, hot dogs, hot chocolate, popcorn, hay rides, and games. Fun for the whole family! Costumes encouraged (we prefer no blood, guts, gore, etc.) FREE FOR ALL!

October 31, 5-7 pm – Ridge Hardware, American Legion, and Knights of Columbus at Ridge Hardware (13210 Point Lookout Rd, Ridge, MD) | Free event for the kids, come see us on Halloween Night for Trunk-or-Treat!

October 31 from 5 to 7 p.m., Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Safe Candy Giveaway – located at Fire Station 3, 46900 South Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park.

October 31, from 7-9 pm – Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Annual Boo-Thru – It’s a free event for the entire family, and we’ll also be providing Candy and Fire Prevention Goodie Bags to make your visit extra special! Don’t miss out on this thrilling Halloween adventure.