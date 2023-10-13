Thelma “Geraldine” Windsor Cease of La Plata, Maryland, was born on November 30, 1935, to the late William Albert and Pansy Violet (Hutchinson) Windsor. Thelma passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the age of 87. Preceding Thelma in death was her beloved husband, Richard “Dick” Dennis Cease, whom she married on April 7, 1957. Dick passed away on March 1, 2021. Also, preceding Thelma in death was her dear sister, Joyce Ann Thorne. Joyce passed away on May 25, 2022. Thelma dearly missed Dick and Joyce every day thereafter.

Left to cherish her memories are her four children and their spouses, Kathy Robinson (Bob) of Annapolis, MD, Valerie Day (Rick, deceased) of La Plata, MD, Dennis Cease (Deborah) of Southport, NC, and Bill Cease (Michelle) of Colonial Beach, VA; her grandchildren and their spouses, Larry Robinson, Meghan Robinson, Rick Day (Donna), Marcella Day, Garrett Cease (Liz), Justin Cease (Lauren), Ryan Cease and Todd Cease; and five great-grandchildren.

Thelma graduated from Frederick Sasscer High School in 1953. She spent many years working in a law firm in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Upon moving to the home where she lived for 51 years, she began title abstracting (land records for real estate settlements). She retired in 2007. In her spare time, Thelma enjoyed gardening, baking, reading, watching Hallmark movies, going to her beach home at Chincoteague Island, and spending time with her family and her dog, Lady.

Thelma will be remembered for her kind heart and infectious wit. She touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Memorial contributions in Thelma’s memory may be made to The Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD