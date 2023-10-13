William “Sonny” Lemuel Turner, Jr., 83, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on October 8, 2023, at the Hospice House in Callaway, MD.

Born on October 14, 1939, in La Plata, MD, he was the son of the late William L. Turner, Sr. and Mary Agnes (Long) Turner.

William graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1957. He retired from Hughes Supply formally Waldorf Supply in 2008. He was a member of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, MD. He loved farming, gardening, Nascar especially Dale Earnhardt, and Basketball. He enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball.

William is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann (Wise) Turner, sons, William “Buddy” Lemuel Turner III (Teresa), James Keith Turner (Cindy), Timothy Alan Turner (Colleen) and daughter Catherine Michelle Vaughan and her late husband Butch.

Grandchildren: Crystal L. Coberly (Billy), Mark J. Turner (Jackie), William L. Turner IV, Kayla M. Smith (Harold), Ryan N. Turner, Carly A. Dean (Alan), Jennifer N. Schaub, and 8 great-grandchildren.

William is also preceded in death by his stepmother Ocie Imogene “Jean” Turner. He is survived by his sister Patricia Hedrick (George), nieces Jennifer Hedrick and Susan Larson (Neil).

Family will receive friends for William’s Life Celebration on Sunday, October 15th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with prayers beginning at 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 16th at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD with Fr. Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Morganza, MD.

Pallbearers will be: Crystal L. Coberly, Mark J. Turner, William L. Turner IV, Ryan N. Turner, Carly A. Dean and Jennifer N. Schaub. Honorary Pallbearer: Kayla L. Smith.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 37 Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.