On September 26, 2023, after battling an ultra-rare neurodegenerative brain disease, Pantothenate Kinase Associated Neurodegeneration, Jameson Cash Miller, age 6, of Hollywood, MD passed away, held and surrounded by his family.

Jameson was born on August 3, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD to Ashley Lynn (Case) Miller and Christopher James Miller.

Jameson was the sweetest, most resilient boy. His smile would melt your heart and truly light up a room. To know him was to love him. Basic things in life that we take for granted were always harder for him. Yet, you would never know by the smile and laughter he expressed daily. Jameson loved his family, especially goofing off with his sisters. Jameson loved movies. His movie choices changed throughout his short years, but they were always movies full of music. His favorites the last several months were Little Mermaid, Coco, Aladdin, Frozen 2, Peter Pan, and Hercules. He watched them on loop daily, laughing at his favorite parts as if it were the first time he had ever seen them. He loved to wrestle on the couch and had loved to climb and crawl around. Jameson enjoyed soft fluffy blankets, playing tug-of-war, and dancing. Before the disease progressed, you could find him playing with hot wheels cars, his “little people” fire truck, wooden toys, textured books, and books that played music or sounds. Jameson’s life was much too short, but his impact was enormous. He will be deeply missed, never forgotten, and loved forever.

He is survived by his parents Ashley and Christopher; sisters, Sophia Lynn Miller and Evelyn Grace Miller; paternal grandmother, Gail Miller of Annapolis, MD; maternal grandparents, Robyn and Charles Case of Prosperity, SC; great grandmothers, Ivy Potter of Glen Burnie, MD and Beatrice Hawes of Maitland, FL; aunts and uncles, Wendy Bernard of Lothian, MD, Kristy Southerland (George) of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Marsha Hollingsworth (Dennis Rossow), and many extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jameson’s name and memory to the following nonprofit organizations:

The NBIA Disorders Association, 2082 Monaco Ct., El Cajon, CA 92019, or via Jameson’s PKAN Research Donation link (https://nbiadisorders.salsalabs.org/beatpkan/p/jamesongreaterthanpkan)

Give Kids the World Foundation, 210 South Bass Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746 (https://www.gktw.org/help/)

Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, Inc., 6555 Rock Spring Drive, Suite 280, Bethesda, MD 20817 (https://wish.org/midatlantic)

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.