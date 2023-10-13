Captain Stuart J. Fitrell, 84, died on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital after a long fight with cortico basilar syndrome. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 17, 1939, to Vernon W. and Irene Petro Fitrell. He is a graduate of Shaw High School in East Cleveland where he participated in many sports, most importantly as the Center on the football team that went on to win the Lake Erie League championship. This propelled him to the US Naval Academy where he graduated in 1962 and was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy

Three days after commissioning he married the former Lynn Funk at Christ the King church in East Cleveland. Three days after that, with all their belongings packed into a 1962 Corvair, they headed for flight training in Pensacola, Florida, starting their lifelong adventure. He received his wings in 1963 and reported to his first squadron (VA106) in Jacksonville, Florida flying the A 4 Skyhawk. Mid tour he was transferred to Lemoore, California (VA 155) where he immediately embarked on the first tour of his two tours IN Viet Nam.

As an adventurous soul, he chose to spend one shore leave “in country” to see what the other services were experiencing. He spent several days with a South Vietnamese (ARVN) tank group, an Army infantry platoon, and a Forward Air Control unit, experiencing enemy fire close at hand in each of those detachments. His only comment regarding this experience was that he had made the right choice in Naval Air where he could get hot food and go back to his stateroom aboard ship after each flight. He also served in VX 5, China Lake, California, testing a variety of aircraft, and as Chief Test Pilot at the Systems Engineering Test Directorate at Patuxent River, Maryland. He served as the commanding officer of VA 66. Among his nonflying tours was that of navigator aboard USS Saratoga.

In addition to the US Naval Academy, his academic achievements included graduating from the US Air Force Test Pilot School, a master’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Cranfield Institute of Technology in England, and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

His many decorations included: Distinguished Flying Cross (3), Navy Commendation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation (2), Combat Action, Viet Nam Combat Medal, Viet Nam Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Overseas Service Ribbon, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation (3), Navy Achievement Medal, Viet Nam Cross of Gallantry, National Defense Service Medal, Strike Flight Air Medal (19), Air Medal (2), and .45 Cal (Expert).

He retired as commanding officer of NAS Patuxent River in 1989. He would brag that he was the only NAS Pax CO to spend 3 years having such good fun.

As many know, he was very proud of his flight jacket and wore it constantly in recent years, even hot summer days. Whenever anyone approached him and asked what he did in the Navy he responded loudly and clearly “fighter pilot!”

He was the author of two novels, “Gang of Graybeards” and “Nickle-Dime Book” and co-author of a non-fiction work on aviation innovation, “Xtraordinary Planes, Xtraordinary Pilots.” He was an active member of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots, publisher of this last book. He was a devoted member of the Thomas J. Shryock Masonic Lodge #223 and valued the time spent with his Brothers.

He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Lynn; his children Kirsten of Baltimore, Kendall (Liz) of Annapolis, and Troy (Kathryn) of Conakry, Guinea and his grandchildren Astin, Madeleine, Morgan, Emma, and Sam.

Services will take place October 11, 2023 at St. Aloysius Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD, with visitation in the church at 11:00 a.m. followed by mass at noon. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to any of St. Mary’s County Rescue Squads, Sotterley Plantation, or Navy, Marine Corps Relief Society.

